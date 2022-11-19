During day of November 19, enemy launched 2 missile strikes and fired 12 rounds of anti-aircraft fire. Infrastructure of Sviatohirsk was damaged by missiles, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on November 19.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "The two hundred and sixty-ninth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

During the current day, the enemy made 2 missile strikes and carried out 12 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The objects of the civil infrastructure of the city of Sviatohorsk were damaged by the rocket attack of the Russian invaders.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. There is still a threat of the enemy launching missiles and air strikes, in particular with the use of attack UAVs from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus.

Watch more: Zelensky and Sunak honored memory of Ukrainian defenders. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Staritsa, Ohirtseve, Okhrimivka, Zarubinka, Chuhunivka and Ambarne of the Kharkiv region;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery, in the areas of Novomlynsk, Orlianka, Kotlyarivka, Krokhmalne and Tabaivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Novoehorivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Ploshanka and Nevske in the Luhansk region and Torske, Andriivka and Berestove in the Donetsk region;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Biloorivka, Vesele, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, and New York of the Donetsk region;

in the Avdiivka region - from tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka settlements in Donetsk region;

in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions - from tanks and the entire range of artillery, in the areas of Bohoiavlenka, Vuhledar, Vremivka settlements of the Donetsk region and Olhivske, Poltavka, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne and Mala Tokmachka - Zaporizhzhia;

in the Kryvyi Rih and Kherson directions - from tanks, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Chervyn Mayak, Kachkarivka, Tokarivka, Chornobayivka of Kherson and the city of Kherson.

Read more: Russia keeps 6 ships with 80 calibers in two seas - Navy

According to available information, the military training of units of the 2nd Motorized Rifle Division of the 1st Tank Army of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, which took place in the territory of the Brest region of the Republic of Belarus, has ended. Military personnel called up in the course of the so-called partial mobilization have a low level of morale and psychological state, in particular, due to unsatisfactory provision. Part of the specified staff received old uniforms and equipment that had already been used. Military equipment, for the most part, is in poor technical condition - constantly in need of repair.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. On November 17, in the settlement of Mykhailivka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, fire damage was confirmed at the place of concentration of the occupiers. It is known that the losses of the enemy amounted to more than 30 wounded and dead.

According to detailed information, as a result of the fire attack by the Defense Forces of the enemy's concentration area near Mykhailivka, Skadovsky District, Kherson Region, on November 17, the invaders' losses amounted to about 60 people killed.

Read more: Johnson: Ukraine has nothing to negotiate with Russian Federation

An increase in the number of occupation units of Russian troops is noted in the city of Luhansk. In the settlements of Krasne and Simeykyne in the temporarily occupied territory of the Luhansk region, the enemy places personnel in abandoned residences and forcibly evicts the civilian population from their homes to other settlements.

Units of the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the enemy's ammunition warehouse.