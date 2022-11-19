Russians conducted military exercises. Old ammunition was issued to military, and equipment is constantly in need of repair, - General Staff

Military training of units of mobilized soldiers of the Russian army has ended in the Brest region of Belarus.

As Censor.NET informs, this will be reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The message states: According to available information, the military training of units of the 2nd motorized rifle division of the 1st tank army of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, which took place in the territory of the Brest region of the Republic of Belarus, has been completed. Military personnel called up in the course of the so-called partial mobilization have a low level of morale and psychological state, in particular, due to unsatisfactory provision. Part of the specified staff received old uniforms and equipment that had already been used. Military equipment, for the most part, is in poor technical condition - all the time in need of repair."

Read more: During day of November 19, enemy launched 2 missile strikes and fired 12 rounds of anti-aircraft fire. Infrastructure of Sviatohirsk was damaged by missiles, - General Staff