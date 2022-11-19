According to updated data, 90 occupants were killed and wounded in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions as result of our strikes on November 17, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released official information on the exact losses of the Russian occupants.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in оfficial Facebook of AFU.

The report states: "The enemy continues to suffer losses. Fire damage to the place of concentration of occupants' manpower was confirmed on November 17, in the village of Mykhailivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. It is known that the enemy losses amounted to more than 30 people wounded and killed.

According to the updated information, as a result of the shelling by the Defense Forces of the enemy concentration area near Mykhailivka, Skadovsk district, Kherson region, on November 17, the losses of the invaders amounted to about 60 people killed."

Read more: Approximately 40 dead and 70 wounded: General Staff confirmed defeat of concentration area of occupiers in Mykhaylivka, Skadovsk district