Outcome of war in Ukraine will be decisive for this century, - Pentagon chief Austin

The outcome of the war in Ukraine will be one of the factors that determine the security situation in the world in the XXI century.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by RBC-Ukraine referring to the statement of the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin during the International Security Forum in Halifax.

"The outcome of the war in Ukraine will help determine the course of global security in this century," he said.

Austin also claimed that NATO is a defensive alliance and does not seek confrontation with Russia, does not pose a threat to it.

"But we will not be involved in the war. We will support Ukraine," the Pentagon chief said.

Austin added that the United States will defend every inch of NATO territory and continue to strengthen the collective defense of the alliance.

Read more: Results of 7th "Ramstein": Air defense from Sweden, HAWK from Spain, ammunition from Germany, Greece and Poland