Ukrainian Armed Forces are constantly advancing in Luhansk region, - Head of RMA Haidai

Ukrainian troops are constantly advancing in the Luhansk region, despite the constant replenishment of Russian troops.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is noted in statement of Head of Luhansk RMA Haidai.

According to Haidai, the occupants left the "Russian world" in the liberated villages, in which they used to live for many years.

"Russians are still shelling Makiivka," the head of the region explained.

The head of the region said that people who do not want to leave live in basements to save their lives. That is why they regularly receive humanitarian kits and medicines.

"The only communications that survived there are wells at best," added Haidai.

Despite the constant reinforcement of the Russian occupants, Ukrainian troops are gradually moving forward in Luhansk region.