Ninth package of security assistance to Ukraine from Sweden amounts to 3 billion SEK, - Reznikov

The ninth security assistance package of Sweden for Ukraine amounts to SEK 3 billion.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov wrote about this in Twіtter, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"...the 9th package of Swedish security assistance to Ukraine amounts to SEK 3 billion (more than the previous 8 packages combined). It includes air defense systems, vehicles, ammunition and equipment for our soldiers," the head of the Ministry of Defense wrote.

In addition, according to him, the humanitarian aid package worth 760 million Swedish kronor is intended to help survive the winter.

"Of this amount, 560 million Swedish kronor is intended for Ukraine, the rest - for Moldova. I thank the Swedish people and government for their invaluable support," Reznikov said.