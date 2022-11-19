Over 700 bodies found in de-occupied Kharkiv, Kherson and Donetsk regions, - Prosecutor General

Over the last two months more than 700 bodies have been found in the de-occupied territories of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions, almost 90% of them are civilians.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin during a nationwide telethon.

According to him, more than 20 places where Ukrainian citizens were illegally detained and tortured were found in these regions.

According to the Prosecutor General, the largest number of crimes against civilians and torture was recorded in Kharkiv region.

He also noted that in Kherson region the Prosecutor General's Office has just started to identify crimes committed by Russian invaders against civilians.

