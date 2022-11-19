Russia doubles attacks in eastern Ukraine after retreat from Kherson, - The Wall Street Journal

The loss of Kherson was a serious blow for Russia. But it also freed up about 20,000 troops for Russia, who can be redeployed to other fronts, including the eastern part of Donetsk region.

This is stated by The Wall Street Journal, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

Ukraine is preparing for a new offensive there as troops from Kherson join the battle along with some of the 300,000 people recently mobilized by Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an overnight address that his country's forces repelled about 100 attacks in the Donetsk region on Friday alone.

"There was no easing of hostilities or respite," he said.

The renewed focus on the eastern front echoes Russia's actions after it was forced to retreat from the Kyiv region and northern Ukraine in March. At the time, Russia said it would focus on capturing the entire Donbas. This summer, after weeks of intense artillery shelling, Russian forces occupied the cities of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk and took control of almost the entire Luhansk region.

Watch more: Battles in Donetsk region were discussed at meeting of Headquarters, - Zelensky. VIDEO

However, the arrival of long-range precision artillery from the United States has helped Ukrainian forces slow the offensive. With the onset of winter, military analysts predict that the front line could become more static again. Muddy and cloudy late autumn weather could hamper the use of equipment and drones, and the lack of leaves could expose troops. However, frozen ground and clearer skies in mid-winter could also help forces that have the appropriate winter gear, analysts said.

Russia has not yet declared its readiness to withdraw from Ukraine, and its renewed attempts to advance in the Donbas suggest there is little room for negotiation. Military analysts say the commander of Russian troops in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, will be under pressure to deliver results in the Donbas after the Russian loss of Kherson.