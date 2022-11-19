Russian invasion of Ukraine is biggest security crisis for United States since World War II - Austin

Ukrainians in the brutal war unleashed by Russia are defending European security, civilized values and the rule of law, and that is why support for Ukraine is important for the whole world.

This was stated by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the International Security Forum in Halifax, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Our support for Ukraine's defense capabilities is an investment in our own security and prosperity," the Pentagon chief emphasized.

He reminded that Russia had chosen war and aggression, but Ukraine was fighting back and defending itself, and the civilized world had united to help it. The US Secretary of Defense stressed that "autocrats cannot redraw borders by force" and imperial ambitions cannot prevail over the sovereign rights of other UN member states.

Read more: Austin on war in Ukraine: Putin’s associates may conclude that getting nuclear weapons will give them their own license to hunt

In this regard, Austin named at least four reasons why support for Ukraine is important for all countries of the civilized world.

"First, Putin's war is a direct threat to European security," he stressed.

Secondly, according to him, "Russian aggression is a clear challenge for our NATO allies". The Pentagon chief also stressed that Russia's deliberate brutality is "an attack on our common values and the rule of law". And fourthly, according to him, "Russia's invasion undermines the rules based on the international order that guarantees us all security".

The head of the US Defense Department stressed that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused the greatest security crisis for America since World War II. In addition, Russia has created significant challenges in the military, economic and humanitarian spheres for Europe.

Read more: Missile crash in Poland is reminder of Putin’s recklessness - Austin

The U.S. Secretary of Defense recalled that European allies and partners had strengthened their own defense and started assisting Ukraine with weapons, ammunition and training of the military, Austin noted. According to him, that is why the United States deployed about 20 thousand more troops in the European NATO countries, increasing their total number to more than 100 thousand.

In this context, the head of the Pentagon cited the words of one of the millions of Ukrainians who suffer from constant power and heat cuts: "No matter how hard the winter is, it is better than being under tyranny".

"This is the spirit of Ukraine. This is the spirit of the battle of Kyiv, the spirit that took back Snake Island and liberated Kherson and Kharkiv," Austin emphasized.

He added that this spirit demonstrates the strength of a free people fighting for their lives and country.

Read more: Outcome of war in Ukraine will be decisive for this century, - Pentagon chief Austin

The U.S. Secretary of Defense recalled that European allies and partners had strengthened their own defense and started assisting Ukraine with weapons, ammunition and training of the military, Austin noted. According to him, that is why the United States deployed about 20 thousand more troops in the European NATO countries, increasing their total number to more than 100 thousand.

In this context, the head of the Pentagon cited the words of one of the millions of Ukrainians who suffer from constant power and heat cuts: "No matter how hard the winter is, it is better than being under tyranny".

"This is the spirit of Ukraine. This is the spirit of the battle of Kyiv, the spirit that took back Snake Island and liberated Kherson and Kharkiv," Austin emphasized.

He added that this spirit demonstrates the strength of a free people fighting for their lives and country.