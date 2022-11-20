Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 7 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

Yesterday, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 6 settlements in the Donetsk region and 1 - in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on November 20 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and seventieth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy continues armed aggression against our state and does not stop striking industrial facilities. Focuses efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces, carries out equipment in the engineering plan of the defense line. It continues to conduct offensive actions in certain directions.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces have repelled attacks by Russian invaders in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Spirne, Yakovlivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, and Klishchiivka in Donetsk region.

The enemy made one air and 4 missile strikes, launched 59 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

In violation of the norms of international humanitarian law, laws, and customs of warfare, the objects of the civil infrastructure of the cities of Sviatohirsk and Kramatorsk were subjected to missile strikes by the Russian Federation.

In the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected.

Read more: During day of November 19, enemy launched 2 missile strikes and fired 12 rounds of anti-aircraft fire. Infrastructure of Sviatohirsk was damaged by missiles, - General Staff

The enemy maintains its units in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. It is not excluded that the enemy will attempt armed provocations on the state border, as well as attempts to penetrate enemy sabotage and intelligence groups from the territory of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

In the Slobozhansk direction, in the border areas of the Belgorod region, the enemy continues to cover the Russian-Ukrainian border with designated units and conducts demonstrations and provocative actions. He carried out mortar shelling in the area of ​​the Starytsia settlement of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the occupiers are conducting defense on the captured lines. Heavy shelling from mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery was recorded, in particular, in the areas of Krokhmalne and Tabaiivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploshanka, and Nevske in the Luhansk region and Berestove in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations.

Conducts shelling from tanks and the entire range of artillery in the areas of settlements of Verkhnokamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Vesele, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Krasnohorivka, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, and Vremivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the occupiers are defending themselves on captured borders. Areas of the settlements of Novopil, Nove, Chervone, Huliaypole, Dorozhnianka, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Orihiv, Plavni, Stepnohirsk and Vyshchetarasivka of the Zaporizhzhia region were affected by the enemy's artillery fire.

In the Kryvy Rih and Kherson directions, the enemy is conducting positional defense, improving fortification equipment and logistical support of advanced units, and does not stop artillery shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River. To clarify the positions of our troops and adjust the artillery fire, the UAV conducts aerial reconnaissance.

Directed fire from tanks, barrels, and jet artillery in the districts of Kachkarivka, Tokarivka, Antonivka, Chornobaiivka, and the city of Kherson.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces are constantly advancing in Luhansk region, - Head of RMA Haidai

According to available information, the command of the Russian occupying forces plans to redeploy separate units withdrawn during the retreat from the right bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region to continue hostilities in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The mobilized persons, most of whom make up these formations, are very indignant at the prospects of the implementation of the mentioned plans.

In the Luhansk region, the Russian occupiers are setting up additional checkpoints to identify and detain deserters.

On November 18, in the settlements of Vasylivka, Novobohdanivka, Mykhailivka (Vasylivka District), and Komysh-Zoria in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, the results of fire damage by units of the Defense Forces were confirmed. The occupiers suffered more than 160 wounded. About 10 units of military equipment of various types and a warehouse of ammunition were destroyed. Information about the dead is being clarified.

Over the past day, our soldiers shot down an Orlan-10 UAV and hit the enemy's control post and ammunition depot.