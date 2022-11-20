Occupiers may attempt to penetrate SRG from territory of Russia and Belarus, - General Staff

On the border with Russia and Belarus, the invaders are preparing provocations and the penetration of sabotage-reconnaissance groups.

This is reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy maintains its units in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk regions.

It is not excluded that the enemy will attempt armed provocations on the state border, as well as attempts to infiltrate sabotage and intelligence groups of the enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus," the message reads.

