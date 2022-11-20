Over past day, Russian military wounded 2 civilians in Donetsk region, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

The occupying forces of the Russian Federation injured two civilians in the Donetsk region over the past day.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On November 19, the Russians injured 2 civilians in Donetsk region: Bakhmut and Vuhledar," the message reads.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

