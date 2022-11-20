There are serious battles in Donbas, but it is too early to talk about broad offensive - Air Force

By carrying out massive shelling, the Russians want to persuade Ukraine to negotiate on their terms, but there is no question of a new broad offensive.

Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said this on the telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Russians want to set certain conditions, they want to incline to negotiations. It is probably too early to talk about an offensive so tangible now. But we see that there are serious hostilities taking place in Donbas. The line has somewhat stabilized," he said.

Ihnat noted that the line of combat clashes now runs along the Dnipro. And that the enemy is conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

"Whether there can be a wider offensive - time will tell. It is clear that the reserves they had on the southern front have been driven out. The enemy is obviously transferring them in the eastern direction. The same as some weapons from the territory of Belarus," he added.