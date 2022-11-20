There is large-scale air alert in Ukraine. In Belarus, takeoff of fighter-carrier of hypersonic "Kinjal" rockets is recorded

Currently, an air alert has been declared throughout the territory of Ukraine, except for the occupied Crimea.

Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the map of air alarms.

Meanwhile, Telegram channels report the takeoff of at least two fighter jets at the airfields of Belarus. This information is also confirmed by the "Belarusian Gayun" monitoring group.

As noted, a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet with the number RF-92333, which is a carrier of "Kinjal" hypersonic missiles, took off from the Machulyshchi airfield. Another takeoff was recorded at the Baranovichi Air Base.

There are currently no reports of rocket launches. Stay in shelters!

