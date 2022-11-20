ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 84,210 people, 2,886 tanks, 1,868 artillery systems, 5,817 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 20, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 84,210.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 20.11 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 84,210 (+330) people were liquidated,
  • tanks - 2886 (+1) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 5817 (+2) units,
  • artillery systems - 1,868 (+1) units,
  • MLRS - 393 (+0) units,
  • air defense equipment - 209 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 278 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 261 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1537 (+1),
  • cruise missiles - 480 (+0),
  • Warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4371 (+3) units,
  • special equipment - 161 (+0).

Read more: Approximately 40 dead and 70 wounded: General Staff confirmed defeat of concentration area of occupiers in Mykhaylivka, Skadovsk district

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

Author: 

