OC "South" urges not to report on work of air defense: enemy is calculating positions

Reporting on the work of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces or explosions in certain populated areas should not be part of official comments, as this will orient the enemy where our forces are concentrated.

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"They (the occupiers. - Ed.) are not disturbed by our anti-aircraft defense, its quality, and settings, they are still trying, in particular, to calculate these defense positions," Humeniuk says.

In turn, she urged not to rush to warn that "air defense has now been activated in this or that region", or something like "the explosions you hear - calm down, ours are working".

"Remember that when our people are working, they are working for security and there is no need to notify the enemy about this work.

Even if you don't name specific coordinates, you orient where and in which directions these forces are concentrated," Humeniuk explains.

She emphasized that it is necessary to remember the hybrid nature of this war and the power of the information front.

"The war is ongoing, explosions are possible, and we will definitely notify about their consequences and the necessary information, take your time and do not help the enemy," Humeniuk concluded.