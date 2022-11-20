France handed over two Crotale SAMs to Ukraine, - Minister of Defense, Lecorne

France transferred Crotale SAMs to Ukraine to protect the sky from Russian attacks.

This was announced by French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu, Censor.NET informs with reference to BFMTV.

Lecornyu also noted that Ukraine has already received two missile systems of salvo fire.

Lecornu noted that the total amount of military aid provided by France to Ukraine reaches 550 million euros.

In particular, France has already transferred to Ukraine:

-18 Caesar self-propelled artillery installations,

- Milan and Mistral missiles,

- 60 VAB armored personnel carriers,

- anti-tank mines HDP-2A2,

- means of protection in case of a nuclear, biological, or chemical threat,

- night vision devices.

Also, as noted, France is preparing to transfer 155-mm TRF1 howitzers.

In addition, Lecornyu told that Ukraine asked for the transfer of radar stations. The request is still under consideration.

In addition, the French Parliament approved a support fund of 200 million euros. This will allow Ukraine to order the necessary equipment from the French defense industry and provide maintenance of the delivered systems. Lekornyu noted that the purchase of Bastion BMP or equipment for pontoon crossings is also possible within the fund.