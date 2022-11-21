Zaluzhny congratulated Ukrainian soldiers on Day of Airborne Assault Troops: "You are always first! You are where it is most difficult". VIDEO

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny congratulated the Ukrainian soldiers on the Day of Airborne Assault Troops.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the Facebook page of the Chief of the Armed Forces.

"Dear combat friends!

I congratulate you on the Day of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

You are always the first! You are where it is most difficult. You have passed a special selection and grueling training. That is why you are the elite of the army and the pride of the nation.

Hardened in hard battles, you gave a worthy rebuff to the enemy. Without exception, all the brigades of our Airborne Assault Troops are legendary. I thank each paratrooper for his service, for loyalty to the military oath and the paratrooper's oath.

I bow my head to those whose blood has forever poured into the color of your berets.

Congratulations on the occasion! I am proud and rely on you!

Glory to the AAT!

Glory to Ukraine!" the message reads.