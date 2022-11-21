Over past day, Russian military wounded three civilians in Donetsk region, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

The occupying forces of the Russian Federation injured three civilians in the Donetsk region over the past day.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On November 20, it became known about 3 civilians wounded by the Russians: 2 in Bakhmut and 1 in the village of Kostiantynivka," the message reads.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

