437 children died and more than 839 were injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine

As of the morning of November 21, 2022, more than 1,276 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 437 children died and more than 839 were injured.

This was announced by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 424, Kharkiv region - 266, Kyiv region - 117, Mykolaiv region - 77, Zaporizhzhia region - 75, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 64, Kherson region - 64, Dnipropetrovsk region - 32," the message says.

Thus, it became known that on November 19, as a result of enemy shelling, a family with a 5-year-old child was injured in Veletenske, Kherson region.

