Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 84,600 people, 2,892 tanks, 1,870 artillery systems, 5,822 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 21, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 84,600.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 21/11 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 84,600 (+390) people were eliminated,

tanks - 2892 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5822 (+5) units,

artillery systems - 1870 (+2) units,

MLRS - 393 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 209 (+0) units,

aircraft - 278 (+0) units,

helicopters - 261 (+0) units,

UAV of the operational-tactical level - 1537 (+0),

cruise missiles - 480 (+0),

Warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4378 (+7) units,

special equipment - 161 (+0).

"The data is being verified," the message reads.