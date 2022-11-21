Night in Donetsk region: Ruscists targeted school in Bakhmut, Vuhledar and Vodiane under enemy fire

At night, the Russians fired at various areas of the front in the center and north of the Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, there were no victims in the Volnovaha direction, although Vuhledar, the outskirts of Prechystivka, and Vodiane came under fire.

"In the Donetsk direction, there was a lot of noise in the Kurakhiv district. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, and we are establishing the extent of the destruction.

In the Horlivka direction, the Russians hit Bakhmut again - they targeted one of the schools. There were also flights in the vicinity of Toretska, Chasiv Yar, Soledar district, and near Siversk," the message says.

According to the RMA, Torske and Zarichne of the Lyman district came under fire again in the Lysychansk direction. The number of destructions is being specified.

"We carefully document all Russian crimes on our land!" Kyrylenko adds.

