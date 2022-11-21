NATO has exhausted most of its weapons stockpiles, it is necessary to increase production and continue supporting Ukraine, - Stoltenberg

The North Atlantic Alliance has exhausted most of its stockpiles of weapons and ammunition, so it is necessary to increase its production.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated this.

According to him, the Alliance should prepare for a "long journey" in Ukraine. NATO needs to activate its military potential to support Ukraine in the long term.

Stoltenberg said NATO had exhausted most of its own stockpiles of weapons and ammunition and needed to work with industry to ramp up production and continue support for Ukraine.

He also said that the countries of the Alliance should be ready to pay a certain price to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities - these could be increased prices for energy carriers and other economic consequences.

"We have to remember: the price we pay is measured in money, and the price Ukraine pays is measured in life, blood - every day, and we are obliged to support them," NATO Secretary General added.

Read more: Today, Zelensky will speak at NATO Parliamentary Assembly