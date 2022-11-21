Yesterday, occupiers killed 4 civilians in Ukraine, 8 people were wounded, - PO

Yesterday, the occupiers killed four civilians in Ukraine.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to the data of the RMAs for the past day:

the Dnipropetrovsk region - 1 wounded;

the Donetsk region - 3 wounded;

the Kharkiv region - 1 dead, 2 wounded;

the Kherson region - 3 dead, 2 wounded.

