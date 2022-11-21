NATO should pay more attention to "Belarusian factor" in Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, - Lithuanian President Nauseda

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda emphasized that Belarus is at Russia’s complete disposal for the movement of troops to any regions.

He told about this in an interview with "Nastoyasche Vremia", Censor.NET informs.

"Now there are Russian soldiers on the territory of Belarus who are ready to go to the war zones in Ukraine. But they can also be sent to the western border. We need to think about it. And that is why we appealed to the Secretary General of NATO and the Alliance committees with a request to pay more attention to the Belarus factor in this war," he said.

According to Nauseda, Belarus is at the complete disposal of Russia for the movement of troops to any regions - to the west or south.

