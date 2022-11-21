PO about need to evacuate due to blackout: There is no need to leave anywhere, we will fix and stabilize everything

Ukrainians do not need to go abroad because of the tense situation in the energy sector. The authorities are confident that there will be no complete blackout in Ukraine.

This was stated by the deputy head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"I would like to immediately reassure everyone - there is absolutely no need to leave the country. We will not have such a general, we hope, blackout across the country, yes, blackouts are possible, yes, they are possible not only for an hour or two, but these are already passed stages of how we fix it," he said.

Tymoshenko emphasized that the State Emergency Service and local authorities are working in Ukraine to deploy heating points in the regions. Energy experts, in turn, are trying to quickly stabilize the energy system.

"It all depends on the situation, really, on missile attacks, I think that every Ukrainian understands this. But in any case, we are in our country, there is no need to leave anywhere, we will fix everything and stabilize everything," added the deputy head of the PO.

