Israel will start supplying high-precision weapons to Ukraine if Russia receives Iranian missiles

Head of the National Security Staff, Eyal Hulata, warned Russia against purchasing Iranian ballistic missiles. He stated that if this happens, Israel will start supplying Ukraine with high-precision missiles.

This is reported by "News of Israel" and "Kan" TV channel, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to the publication, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel protested the military cooperation between Iran and Russia. The Israeli ambassador in Moscow handed over the corresponding note to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mykhailo Bogdanov.

