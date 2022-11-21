ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4874 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine
22 599 139

Israel will start supplying high-precision weapons to Ukraine if Russia receives Iranian missiles

зброя,ізраїль

Head of the National Security Staff, Eyal Hulata, warned Russia against purchasing Iranian ballistic missiles. He stated that if this happens, Israel will start supplying Ukraine with high-precision missiles.

This is reported by "News of Israel" and "Kan" TV channel, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to the publication, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel protested the military cooperation between Iran and Russia. The Israeli ambassador in Moscow handed over the corresponding note to the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mykhailo Bogdanov.

Read more: More than 4700 missiles were used by Russia against Ukraine, - Zelensky

Author: 

Israel (268) Iran (371) cruise missile (489) Russia (12104) Ukraine (5849)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 