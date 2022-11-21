Russia will not use Belarusian S-300 missiles for massive strike, - Air Force

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the transfer of 100 S-300 missiles to Belarus to Russia, but do not believe that with their help the Russian invaders are preparing to launch a massive missile attack on Ukraine in the coming days.

This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat, Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.net.

Ignat explained that Russia uses S-300 anti-aircraft missiles for constant terror against the civilian population. These missiles are designed to hit air targets, their warhead is filled with thousands of small striking elements to destroy the fuselage of the aircraft. Russia is hitting civilian infrastructure with S-300 missiles, and all these striking elements are flying at the civilian population.

"Belarus is transferring such missiles to Russia," said the spokesman of the Air Force.

According to him, this transmission does not mean that Russia is preparing for massive shelling in the coming days.

"We are talking about mass attacks, if it is a mass attack from strategic aviation planes, "Kalibr" or "Iskanders". These are missiles with which they hit critical infrastructure," Ignat explained.

