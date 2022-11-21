Armed Forces are much better prepared for war in winter than Russians, - Austin

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be ready for war in winter "much better" than the Russian army - he attributed this to the help of Washington.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net.

During the speech, he repeated that the US will continue to support Ukraine "as much as necessary."

"It is difficult to predict how events will develop and in what terms, but we will support Ukraine as long as it takes. The focus of the US's attention is on supporting Ukraine," Austin said.

He noted that Ukraine wants to make sure that it does everything to regain its sovereign territories.

The head of the Pentagon believes that Ukraine will be ready for hostilities in the winter and will be in a "much better condition than its opponents" thanks to the support of the United States.

