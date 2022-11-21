In Kupiansk direction, occupiers are constantly trying to recapture lost positions, - Synehubiv

In the Kupiansk direction in the Kharkiv region, the Russian invaders are constantly trying to recapture their lost positions.

Oleh Synehubiv, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this on the air of the Yedyni Novyny telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Our Armed Forces are conducting active combat operations in the Kupyansk direction, where the enemy is constantly trying to counterattack and recapture the positions they lost earlier," Synegubov said.

He noted that the settlements of Kupiansk, Chuhuiv, Kharkiv, and Izium districts in the Kharkiv region are constantly under enemy shelling.

Watch more: Last moments of lives of two occupiers in Ukraine. VIDEO