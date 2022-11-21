Zelensky told how to incline Russian Federation to Ukrainian "peace formula": Ukraine should be provided with sufficient number of air defense and missile defense systems

Ukraine needs to be provided with a sufficient number of air defense systems in order to persuade Russia to adopt the "peace formula".

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this during his speech at the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

He noted that if Ukraine receives full protection of the sky, it will make Russia's terrorist plan impossible.

"When Russian missiles, Iranian drones and other instruments of terror cannot reach their intended targets, Russia will have to do what you and I need to do. Namely - follow our "peace formula". We can provide this, but for this Ukraine is necessary provide a sufficient number of air defense and anti-missile defense systems, a sufficient weight of defense and financial support. The terrorist state must see that it has no chance," the president emphasized.

