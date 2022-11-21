I would very much like Poland to install Patriot on common border - Air Force
Ukraine hopes that Poland will install Patriot installations on the border with Ukraine.
This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.
"Since the beginning of the invasion of the Russian Federation, we have asked the whole world to protect, to close our skies, to provide weapons, planes. We really wanted this to happen. At least on that part of the front, somehow protect our skies with these complexes," said Ihnat.
Earlier it was reported that Poland plans to deploy Patriot air defense systems on the border with Ukraine.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password