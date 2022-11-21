I would very much like Poland to install Patriot on common border - Air Force

Ukraine hopes that Poland will install Patriot installations on the border with Ukraine.

This was stated by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the invasion of the Russian Federation, we have asked the whole world to protect, to close our skies, to provide weapons, planes. We really wanted this to happen. At least on that part of the front, somehow protect our skies with these complexes," said Ihnat.

Earlier it was reported that Poland plans to deploy Patriot air defense systems on the border with Ukraine.

Watch more: Last moments of lives of two occupiers in Ukraine. VIDEO