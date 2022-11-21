ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4874 visitors online
News War
6 324 16

NASAMS air defense systems shoot down 100% of cruise missiles, but we have few such complexes - Air Force

ппо,nasams

Air defense systems that were provided to Ukraine by Western partners work effectively in the air defense system. However, their number is not enough to completely "close the sky".

This was announced at a briefing by the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuriy Ihnat,  Censor.NET informs.

"The systems that have already been provided by partners to Ukraine work effectively in the air defense system. German industry promises to provide several more IRIS-T installations - one unit will work with them, which will be able to cover about 100 kilometers of the front. We have two NASAMS systems, which, as well as IRIS-T, have already proven themselves in anti-aircraft combat - these are modern complexes with a good target detection system, as well as missiles that actually destroy the enemy's cruise missiles one hundred percent. The problem is that we have few of these systems," Ihnat said.

Read more: I would very much like Poland to install Patriot on common border - Air Force

Author: 

Anti-aircraft warfare (1535) Air forces (1516) Ihnat (366) NASAMS (20)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 