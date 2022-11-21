NASAMS air defense systems shoot down 100% of cruise missiles, but we have few such complexes - Air Force

Air defense systems that were provided to Ukraine by Western partners work effectively in the air defense system. However, their number is not enough to completely "close the sky".

This was announced at a briefing by the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center, the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuriy Ihnat, Censor.NET informs.

"The systems that have already been provided by partners to Ukraine work effectively in the air defense system. German industry promises to provide several more IRIS-T installations - one unit will work with them, which will be able to cover about 100 kilometers of the front. We have two NASAMS systems, which, as well as IRIS-T, have already proven themselves in anti-aircraft combat - these are modern complexes with a good target detection system, as well as missiles that actually destroy the enemy's cruise missiles one hundred percent. The problem is that we have few of these systems," Ihnat said.

