NATO does not yet plan to introduce no-fly zone over Ukraine, - Stoltenberg
The North Atlantic Alliance does not plan to introduce a no-fly zone in the skies of Ukraine in the near future.
This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.
"NATO is not yet planning to introduce a no-fly zone in the skies of Ukraine," Stoltenberg noted.
According to him, NATO does not yet plan to "close" the sky from Russian missiles and aircraft, because the bloc does not want to interfere in the Russian-Ukrainian war.
