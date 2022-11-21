ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4994 visitors online
News War
3 074 27

NATO does not yet plan to introduce no-fly zone over Ukraine, - Stoltenberg

небо

The North Atlantic Alliance does not plan to introduce a no-fly zone in the skies of Ukraine in the near future.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"NATO is not yet planning to introduce a no-fly zone in the skies of Ukraine," Stoltenberg noted.

According to him, NATO does not yet plan to "close" the sky from Russian missiles and aircraft, because the bloc does not want to interfere in the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Read more: NASAMS air defense systems shoot down 100% of cruise missiles, but we have few such complexes - Air Force

Author: 

NATO (1846) Stoltenberg (515) close the sky (8)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 