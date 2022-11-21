New, 9th package of EU sanctions against Russian Federation is needed, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on NATO member states to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

The head of state said this during a speech at the annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Censor.NET informs.

"It will be correct if your countries constantly strengthen sanctions against Russia, which has become the complete opposite of our community with you and the most anti-European power in the world. It is the constant strengthening of sanctions that will not allow the terrorist state to adapt and find new ways to ensure its terror.

We need a new, ninth EU sanctions package, new world sanctions against Russia for terror - immediately after limiting export prices for Russian energy resources," the president stressed.

