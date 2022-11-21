Liberation of Kherson region changed tactics of use of aviation of Russian Federation, - Air Force of Armed Forces of Ukraine

The liberation of the right bank of the Kherson region affected the tactics of the Russian aviation, the enemy was forced to throw helicopters deep into the temporarily occupied territories.

This was reported by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The liberation of Kherson Oblast somewhat changed the tactics of using Russian aviation, because (was de-occupied) the famous airfield in Chornobayivka, where there were army aircraft, enemy helicopters, these helicopters need to be moved somewhere. There is Dzhankoy, there are 4 more airfields in Crimea that are used by the enemy.. The enemy will spend a little more time on the approach. Similarly, the Chaplynka airfield (lost to the Russian Federation - Ed.)... Minus 2 airfields is only a positive for us," he explained.

At the same time, he noted that distance is not particularly important for aviation. If we talk about fighters, then the time of flight will change somewhat.

The spokesman reminded that the enemy uses about 40 airfields for combat sorties - on the territory of the Russian Federation, Belarus and the temporarily occupied Crimea.

