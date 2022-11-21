Enemy is concentrating its main offensive efforts on Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on 11/21/2022 regarding the Russian invasion.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

As noted, the two hundred and seventy-first day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

"The adversary continues armed aggression against our state, and does not stop striking industrial facilities. It is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, it is concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces, it is carrying out equipment in terms of the engineering of the defense line, and it continues to conduct offensive actions in certain directions. aerial reconnaissance

During the current day, the enemy launched 1 air strike, and 2 missile strikes, and launched more than 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops along the contact line.

In the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected.

In the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions, the enemy continues to hold separate units of his troops.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Veterynarne, Strelecha, Hlyboke, Staritsa, Ohirtseve, Zarubinka, Ambarne, and Dvorichna settlements of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy is conducting a defense, fired from tanks, mortars, barrels and rocket artillery in the areas of settlements, Kotlyarivka, Tabaivka, Pishchane and Krokhmalne of the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Ploshanka and Makiivka in the Luhansk region and Yampolivka, Torske and Berestov in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations. In the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy is actively defending the captured lines. Conducts shelling from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery at objects in the areas of 21 settlements. Among them are Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Soledar, Mayorsk, Maryinka and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region.

The enemy is on the defensive in the Zaporizhzhia direction. Fired our positions with mortars, barrel artillery, and multiple rocket launchers. Areas of 9 settlements were damaged by enemy artillery fire.

In the Kryvyi Rih and Kherson directions, the enemy is creating an echeloned defense system, improving fortification equipment and logistical support of advanced units, and not stopping artillery fire at the positions of our troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River. Fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Osokorivka, Havrylivka, Mylové, Shlyakhove, Vesele, Vysuntsi, Veletenske, Stanislav and Kherson settlements," the message reads.

On the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, measures of covert mobilization to the ranks of the Russian occupying forces are ongoing. In particular, in the city of Simferopol, on November 19 of this year, a meeting was held with the participation of the so-called heads of law enforcement agencies with representatives of the city administration and heads of village councils. The main issue of this meeting was the non-fulfillment of the determined quantitative indicators of mobilization.

In order to solve the mentioned problem, from November 21, 2022, representatives of the so-called military commissariats and the police in the mentioned temporarily occupied territory started handing out summonses for signature.

During the current 24 hours, the Ukrainian aviation struck the enemy's concentration area. The units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces, in turn, hit the control post, the warehouse of fuel and lubricant materials, and the area of ​​concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment.