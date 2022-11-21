ENG
News
1 355 4

As result of shelling from territory of Russian Federation, residential buildings and gas pipeline were damaged in Sumy region

сумщина

In the Khotyn community in Sumy region, residential buildings and a gas pipeline were damaged as a result of shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the head of Sumy RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The Khotyn community was hit by shelling from Russia today... At the moment, we know of at least five houses that were significantly damaged. Windows with frames were broken, walls and roofs were partially destroyed. The gas pipeline was also damaged," said the head of the RMA.

Author: 

shoot out (13650) Sumska region (1250) Zhyvytskyi Dmytro (130)
