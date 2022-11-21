Up to three million Ukrainians will be forced to leave their homes because of cold, - WHO forecasts

From 2 to 3 million residents of Ukraine are likely to leave their homes due to the onset of cold weather.

This was announced at a press conference by the director of the European Regional Bureau of the World Health Organization, Hans Kluge, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, hundreds of thousands of premises throughout Ukraine do not have gas supply. Because of this, Ukrainians are not only unable to cook food, but are also deprived of heating.

"The cold weather can kill. Temperatures are forecast to drop to -20 degrees in some parts of the country. As families struggle to stay warm, many will be forced to resort to alternative heating methods, such as burning wood or generators... We expect 2-3 million people will leave their homes in search of warmth and safety," Kluge said.

