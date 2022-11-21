ENG
"Arrival" to apartment in Kherson after Russian shelling, there are victims - OP

Russian occupants shelled Kherson again on November 21, resulting in casualties.

It was reported by Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Russian despicable terrorists. They escaped from Kherson and started shooting at civilians. In the Dnipro district of the city, a hit was recorded in an apartment, there are victims," Tymoshenko wrote in his telegram channel.

Rescuers and emergency services are working at the scene.

