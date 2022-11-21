Most likely, blackouts will be in effect by end of March - YASNO

Ukraine is likely to live in conditions of regular power cuts at least until late March.

This was announced by the CEO of the energy supplier YASNO Serhiy Kovalenko in Facebook, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Today we have various outages again: we started with a stabilization schedule, but in the afternoon we received new restrictions from Ukrenergo and we are disconnecting, and urgently. The maximum restrictions for today are 391 MW, more than 953 thousand customers are disconnected.

Despite the bad weather, power engineers are now trying their best to complete the restoration before even more cold weather. And although there are fewer outages now, I want everyone to understand: most likely, Ukrainians will have to live in the mode of outages at least until the end of March.

The basic scenario is as follows: if there are no new attacks on the power grid, then under the current conditions of electricity generation, the power shortage can be evenly distributed throughout the country. This means that blackouts will be everywhere, but less long.

There are also different forecasts for the development of this situation, and they depend entirely on the Russian attacks.

For example, a positive one: there are no new attacks, the previous level of generation returns. Then we are likely to have enough electricity, so we will be able to refuse from blackouts altogether.

The negative will be if the grid is severely damaged as a result of attacks. Then we will have to use not only hourly stabilization blackouts, but also emergency ones, when there may be no light for a very long time.

It seems to me that we should be prepared for different options, even for the worst. Stock up on warm clothes, blankets, think about options that will help you wait out a long outage. It is better to do it now than to complain and blame someone later. Moreover, we all know who is really at fault.

I am sure that we will cope!" - Kovalenko said.