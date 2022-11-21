Russia committed systematic war crimes in every region where it was present - US State Department

There is convincing evidence of physical and psychological violence in occupied territories.

U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaak said that there is ample evidence that Russian occupation forces are committing systematic war crimes in every region of Ukraine under their control. As CNN writes, the representative of the State Department clarified that these war crimes include deliberate and indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, ill-treatment of civilians and prisoners of war and attempts to cover up these crimes, information about executions, torture and sexual violence, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to UNIAN.

"There is compelling evidence of physical and psychological violence, including summary executions, as part of the operations, as well as forced displacement and deportation, including of thousands of Ukrainian children who have been abducted and forcibly adopted by families in Russia," said Beth Van Schaak.

She also mentioned the "large transnational infrastructure of filtration operations built by Russia, to which thousands of Ukrainian citizens are now exposed", which is a violation of international law.