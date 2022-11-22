In Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas, Russian Federation is concentrating its efforts on offensive operations, in Kupiansk, Lyman, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia areas- on the defensive, - General Staff

The two hundred and seventy-second day of the Ukrainian nation’s heroic resistance to the Russian large-scale invasion has begun.

As Censor.NET reports, this is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The Russian occupiers continue their armed aggression against our state, they do not stop striking industrial facilities. They are trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, they are concentrating their efforts on restraining the actions of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, they are carrying out engineering equipment of the defense line, they are continuing to conduct offensive actions in certain directions, and they are conducting aerial reconnaissance.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled attacks by the occupiers in the areas of settlements: Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region and Spirne, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Kamianka, Opytne, Vesele, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region.

The enemy does not stop shelling the positions of our troops and settlements near the contact line. Fire continues to damage critical infrastructure and civilian homes.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 9 air strikes, and 7 missile strikes and launched more than 50 attacks from rocket salvo systems. Objects of civil infrastructure in the settlements of Komyshuvakha and Novotroitske of the Zaporizhzhia region were damaged.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups have been detected so far.

The Republic of Belarus continues to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, providing it with infrastructure, territory, and airspace. The threat of the enemy launching missiles and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siversk direction, in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions, the enemy continues to perform the task of covering the Russian-Ukrainian border, conducting demonstration and provocative actions. Fired the positions of our units in the area of ​​Rozhkovichi settlement of the Sumy region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy is conducting defense, firing from tanks, mortars, and barrel artillery. In particular, in the areas of Orlianske and Lozova settlements of the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Ploshanka, Makiivka in the Luhansk region, and Terny in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut and Avdiivka areas, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on conducting offensive operations. He carried out tank and artillery shelling of various types of objects in the areas of seventeen settlements. Among them are Andriivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Mayorsk, Opytne, Yakovlivka, Vesele and Vodiane.

In the Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy is defending on captured lines. Fired the positions of the Defense Forces from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery. Areas of twenty-one settlements were affected by enemy artillery fire, including Bohoiavlenka, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Niva of the Donetsk region, as well as Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Myrne of Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kryvy Rih and Kherson directions, the enemy is improving the fortification equipment and logistical support of the advanced units leading the defense and does not stop artillery shelling of the positions of our troops and settlements on the right bank of the Dnipro River.

The Russian occupiers fired from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of Antonivka, Zelenivka, Komyshany, and Muzykivka settlements of the Kherson region.

In violation of international humanitarian law, the laws and customs of warfare, the Russian occupying forces, in particular, in the settlement of Strilkove, the Henichesk district, the Kherson region, on the territory of a recreation center, set up a torture chamber where Ukrainian citizens are held and subjected to torture.

During the past day, Ukrainian aviation struck the area where the enemy's personnel, weapons, and military equipment are concentrated.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine hit the control post, fuel and lubricants warehouse, personnel concentration area, weapons, and military equipment, and the radio-electronic warfare station of the Russian occupiers," the Armed Forces stated.