De-occupation of Kinburn Spit will allow Armed Forces of Ukraine to potentially cross over to left bank of the Dnipro, - ISW

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are fighting for the Kinburn spit in conditions of information silence. The Russian occupiers used it for missile and artillery strikes.

This was reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Censor.NET reports.

"The Kinburn spit is located only 4 km across the strait from Ochakiv and allows to control the entrance to the Dnipro and South Buh rivers, as well as the Mykolaiv and Kherson city ports," the message says.

The ISW explained that the occupiers used positions on the Kinburn spit for missile and artillery strikes on Ukrainian positions in Ochakiv and other areas of the Black Sea coast, which Ukraine controls.

"Control over the Kinburn Spit would allow Ukrainian forces to weaken Russian strikes on the Black Sea coast controlled by Ukraine, increase naval activity in the area, and conduct potential operations to cross the left bank of the Kherson region under much less Russian artillery fire than when crossing the Dnipro," analysts added.

