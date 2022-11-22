Russia is shelling ZNPP to force world to recognize annexation of Ukrainian territories, - ISW

Russia uses the shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in propaganda aimed at discrediting Ukraine. The goal is to gain administrative control over the station and force the world to partially recognize the annexation of Ukrainian territories.

This is stated in the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report, Censor.NET reports.

Analysts write that the Kremlin, having gained control over a nuclear asset, is trying to force the international community to partially recognize the annexation of Ukrainian territories.

Experts note that two days of shelling caused significant damage to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

According to them, one Russian military correspondent referred to a video of the shelling taken by the Chechen occupiers and stated that the shelling came from positions in Russian-controlled territory south of the ZNNP, not in Ukrainian-controlled territory north of the facility.

"Artillery strikes alone are unlikely to penetrate the shielding that protects each nuclear reactor, and instead pose a major threat to spent nuclear fuel storage facilities, which could leak radioactive material and cause a radiological disaster rather than a nuclear one," it is said in the analysts' report.