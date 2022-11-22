At least 16,700 Ukrainian civilians were killed and wounded by aggression of Russian Federation, - UN

According to official statistics compiled by the UN, the loss of civilians in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion exceeds 16,700 people killed and wounded. The real number of losses is much higher.

This is stated in the latest report of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"From February 24, 2022, when the armed attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine began, to November 20, 2022, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights recorded 16,784 cases of the death or injury of civilians in Ukraine," the document states.

This list includes 6,595 dead and 10,189 wounded civilians, including children, both in the areas that remain under the occupation of Russian forces and in the territory controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the majority of recorded civilian casualties were caused by the use of large-area explosive weapons, including heavy artillery and rocket launchers, as well as rockets and airstrikes.

Read more: Over 700 bodies found in de-occupied Kharkiv, Kherson and Donetsk regions, - Prosecutor General

At the same time, the OHCHR notes that the real number of casualties among civilians in Ukraine is much higher, since "receiving information from some places where intense hostilities are ongoing is delayed."

In addition, certain information about civilian casualties needs to be confirmed. This applies, for example, to Mariupol, Izium, Lysychansk, Popasna, and Severodonetsk. According to reports, numerous cases of death or injury of civilians took place there.