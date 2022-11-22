Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 85,000 people, 2,895 tanks, 1,882 artillery systems, 5,827 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 22, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 85,000.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 22/02 are approximately:

personnel - about 85,000 (+400) people were eliminated,

tanks - 2895 (+3) units,

armored fighting vehicles - 5827 (+5) units,

artillery systems - 1,882 (+12) units,

MLRS - 395 (+2) units,

air defense equipment - 209 (+0) units,

aircraft - 278 (+0) units,

helicopters - 261 (+0) units,

UAV of the operational-tactical level - 1537 (+0),

cruise missiles - 480 (+0),

Warships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4393 (+15) units,

special equipment - 161 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Lyman directions. The data is being clarified," the General Staff added.