Ukraine’s ability to threaten port of Novorossiysk will be strategic challenge for Russian Federation, - British intelligence

Any demonstration of Ukraine’s ability to threaten the port of Novorossiysk is likely to become another strategic challenge for the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain reported this with reference to intelligence data.

So, on November 18, the media reported that an oil terminal was attacked in the port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea coast. Next to the oil terminal is a large base of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation.

The Black Sea Fleet relocated many of its submarines to Novorossiysk after Ukraine struck their base in occupied Sevastopol in the summer.

"Russian command is likely to be concerned about threats to the flotilla of landing craft based in Novorossiysk. These vessels are relatively vulnerable unescorted and have taken on a more important role in supplying Russian forces to Ukraine since the Kerch Bridge was damaged in October," noted the intelligence.

According to the British Ministry of Defence, any demonstration of Ukraine's ability to threaten Novorossiysk is likely to become another strategic challenge for the Black Sea Fleet.

"It will also further undermine Russia's already weakened maritime influence in the Black Sea," they concluded.

Read more: Russia keeps eight ships on combat duty in Black Sea, among them - 1 Kalibr cruise missile carrier, - Navy of Armed Forces of Ukraine