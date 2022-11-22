Hague is deciding how to hold Russian Federation accountable for its aggression against Ukraine

Consultations were held in The Hague, Netherlands, on the mechanisms and tools of prosecution for committing the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Ambassador of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Anton Korynevych said this in a comment to Ukrinform, Censor.NET informs.

"We worked in The Hague, actually, it was regular consultations with our Dutch partners. We are discussing various issues, in particular, regarding responsibility for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, the possibility of certain actions within the framework of the UN General Assembly, the creation of a special tribunal, how to strengthen and internationalize the national investigation and prosecution for the crime of aggression against Ukraine. All these issues are in the works, they are being discussed," he said.

Representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice of the Netherlands and experts took part in the consultations.

"We have held substantive consultations. We will move further along the track of finding the best options, opportunities both for the creation of a special tribunal regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine and for strengthening the internationalization of the national investigation of the crime of aggression against Ukraine," Korynevych said.

Korynevich emphasizes that cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC) is also very important for Ukraine.

"I am convinced that the International Criminal Court should show good results regarding the investigation of the situation in Ukraine, it has all the tools for this. We absolutely support active cooperation with the ICC. The Special Tribunal will complement the work of the ICC. We see the special tribunal as a complementary mechanism to the ICC regarding the crime of aggression against Ukraine, a crime over which the ICC has no jurisdiction in our specific situation," he said.

The ambassador on the special assignment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine emphasized that the crime of aggression against Ukraine "is the most obvious since the end of the Second World War.

This crime of aggression against Ukraine cannot be left unanswered, because then it would mean that any dictator can do similar things, at any time, understanding that he will not be held accountable for it, but will be limited to the responsibility of middle-level commanders for committing war crimes or crimes against humanity".