Yesterday, occupiers killed 8 civilians in Ukraine, 16 people were injured, - PO

Yesterday, the occupiers killed eight civilian residents of Ukraine.

Deputy Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

Victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for 11/21/2022 (as of 09:00 a.m. 11/22/2022):

the Donetsk region - 4 dead, 4 wounded

the Kharkiv region - 1 dead (by landmine), 2 wounded

the Kherson region - 3 dead, 10 wounded.

